THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Senior Canadian government officials say Canada will
under no circumstances be purchasing F-35s on an expedited basis
and that no decision has been made on which new warplane to buy.
In the face of a U.S. military report that Ottawa has made a
secret decision to buy U.S. F-35 stealth fighters, officials say
the lack of firm details on cost and capabilities has not
instilled confidence. (bit.ly/11nennk)
** Prime Minister Stephen Harper welcomed a deal between
China and the United States to cut greenhouse gas emissions but
gave no indication he would commit to bigger reductions on
behalf of Canada. (bit.ly/1xnoyph)
** The federal government plans to punish mining and energy
companies that run afoul of its new corporate social
responsibility policy by withdrawing support they receive from
agencies such as Export Development Canada and embassies abroad.
(bit.ly/1zTutU3)
NATIONAL POST
** The Bank of Canada is raising the alarm over the risks of
electronic money, which is growing in popularity but not yet
highly regulated and provides "no user protection." (bit.ly/1wZuX8t)
** Toronto-Dominion Bank will be compensating
thousands of clients to the tune of more than C$13.5 million
($11.9 million) for a series of instances in which they were
charged excess fees on investments. On Thursday, TD settled the
matter that affected at least 10,000 accounts of clients and
former clients through a rare "no contest" settlement with
regulators. (bit.ly/1GVtSDh)
** Gunman Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, who was shot dead on
Parliament Hill Oct. 22 after killing a soldier, had toured the
Centre Block as an ordinary member of the public in the days
before his destructive rampage, the Ottawa Citizen has learned.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police's working theory of his
actions is that Zehaf-Bibeau planned to behead a Canadian
politician once he made it onto the Hill after killing Corporal
Nathan Cirillo at the National War Memorial. (bit.ly/1vbCaTN)
(1 US dollar = 1.1355 Canadian dollar)
