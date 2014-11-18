Nov 18 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Prime Minister Stephen Harper's Conservative Party have
retained a pair of seats in by-elections on Monday evening,
despite a surge by the Liberal Party in the riding formerly held
by Jim Flaherty, Canada's finance minister. (bit.ly/1qjrt08)
** The chair of Canada's largest school board is calling on
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne's government to intervene with
the board's highest ranking staffer, alleging that director of
education Donna Quan has blocked trustees from probing
controversial payments and partnerships. (bit.ly/14DBsDG)
** The Competition Bureau is investigating Loblaw Cos Ltd
pricing strategies in a probe that is demanding that some
of the chain's key suppliers hand over secret records about
their dealings with the grocery giant. (bit.ly/1xiBzz2)
NATIONAL POST
** Calvin Nicol, a 31-year-old piercer and tattoo artist was
walking home from work along Rideau Street at about 7 p.m. on
Nov. 1 when he was attacked by at least four males who Nicol
believes singled him out because of his unique look. (bit.ly/1yhDodR)
** After release from a U.S. prison, Canada's embattled
Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto summoned top henchmen to secret meetings
in Cuba and the Dominican Republic to plot revenge on rivals, a
court in Italy has heard. (bit.ly/14DLNPR)
** Activist investor Sandell Asset Management Corp is urging
pipeline and power giant TransCanada Corp to make big
changes to its corporate structure in order to boost its share
price. (bit.ly/1xLk8pW)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)