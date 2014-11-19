Nov 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Plans to spend billions of federal and provincial dollars on infrastructure in Ontario are being held up by a behind-the-scenes battle over the Ring of Fire, an ambitious mining project, as Ontario wants Ottawa to match $1 billion in new money to develop it. (bit.ly/1voNJYg)

** British Columbia's Minister of Advanced Education is considering revoking his consent for the proposed law school at Trinity Western University - a move that would strip the Christian school of its authority to offer law degree programs or grant law degrees in the province. (bit.ly/1uv4my5)

** Cleveland, Ohio based iron-ore producer Cliffs Natural Resources Inc says it is "pursuing exit options" for its Eastern Canadian iron ore operations, which may result in the closure of the Bloom Lake mine. (bit.ly/1uPMIXb)

NATIONAL POST

** Father Joseph LeClair, an Ottawa priest sentenced to one year in jail for stealing more than $130,000 from Sunday collections and church accounts, is being welcomed back by his former parishioners after his release. LeClair was sentenced for a fraud that spanned five years. About $1.16 million was deposited into his personal account, including roughly $400,000 that could not be explained. (bit.ly/1Hk4YNQ)

** Andrew Bettencourt, 22, is being prosecuted by Crown attorney Chantal Lefebvre on charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and assault over allegedly abducting his ex-girlfriend for six hours at knife-point. His defence lawyer is Paolo Giancaterino. (bit.ly/1Ahm4Kj)

** The United States Senate failed to pass a legislation on Tuesday evening to allow constructing the Keystone XL pipeline from Alberta to Texas. The bill was one vote short of the 60 needed to force President Barack Obama to take a stand on the Canadian project after six years of regulatory reviews and five environmental studies, all of which concluded there would be no significant impact. (bit.ly/1qVXFkN)