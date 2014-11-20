Nov 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Calgary-based pipeline and power giant TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday that it would spend as much as $46 billion through to 2020 to connect surging supplies of shale gas and oil sands crude in Western Canada to growth markets. (bit.ly/1ysGiN9)

** Australia's free trade deal with China may not be good news for Canada as its companies struggle to find a foothold in the world's second largest economy. The Australian deal is now prompting calls in Canada for the Stephen Harper government to kick-start its own free trade talks with China, which stands to find cheaper alternatives to its south than from across the Pacific once the agreement is finalized. (bit.ly/1ysH50s)

** Bell Media Inc has cut 80 full-time positions in its latest round of layoffs, citing an "industry-wide challenging advertising market." (bit.ly/1vsav14)

** Premier Kathleen Wynne's decision to reopen contracts for public school teachers last year cost Ontario taxpayers $468 million, Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk reported on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1xEdaW4)

** Former Conservative party campaign worker Michael Sona has been sentenced to nine months for his role in a scheme to misdirect voters to the wrong polling location in Guelph in the 2011 federal election. Judge Gary Hearn also imposed an additional 12 months of probation on Sona after his jail term is served. (bit.ly/1zFR2Zo)

** Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management is abandoning its plan to buy the former Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, dealing another blow to a city reeling from a string of casino closures and the disappearance of thousands of jobs. (bit.ly/1xRDhGz)