THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario and Quebec are forging a common strategy on TransCanada Corp's $12-billion Energy East pipeline project to address its impact on greenhouse gas emissions and to ensure that their natural gas customers will not be disadvantaged. Kathleen Wynne and Philippe Couillard are meeting in Toronto on Friday for a joint cabinet session and the premiers plan to release a joint statement on the project. (bit.ly/1p5nEea)

** The Canadian military has estimates on the casualties caused by its air strikes in Iraq but won't make this information public on the grounds it could compromise the mission. (bit.ly/1HuclCe)

** Cliffs Natural Resources Inc's chief executive, Lourenco Goncalves, is taking aim at his predecessors for their decision to pump billions of dollars into Canada, saying every single investment it made here in recent years was a "disaster" that failed to produce any profit. (bit.ly/1BTCM46)

NATIONAL POST

** Haheen Afzal, a would-be Canadian who received a grade of zero out of six on her citizenship language test and four out of 20 on the test's knowledge component was nonetheless granted a Canadian citizenship certificate. (bit.ly/1zHZRSj)

** The Conservative government has tabled a new contract offer that would give Canada's public servants six paid sick days a year and let them claim some of the unused days they previously accumulated, before it eliminates the $5.2 billion sick-leave bank altogether in 2017. (bit.ly/11lhCeo)

** Royal Bank of Canada is shutting down its international client-wealth-management business in the Caribbean, along with some international advisory businesses in Canada and the United States, a move that could affect more than 300 brokers and private bankers based in Toronto and Montreal. (bit.ly/1xxwZNt)