Nov 25 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The federal and Ontario governments should establish an
automotive investment board headed by an experienced auto
executive as a means of winning new vehicle assembly plants,
which have gone almost entirely to Mexico and the southern U.S.
states in recent years. That recommendation was made to federal
Industry Minister James Moore and Ontario Economic Development
Minister Brad Duguid at a meeting Monday of the Canadian
Automotive Partnership Council (CAPC). (bit.ly/1HE14iW)
** Prime Minister Stephen Harper used a campaign-style event
in Southwestern Ontario to unveil C$5.8 billion ($5.13 billion)
in infrastructure projects - public works spending on everything
from museums to small-craft harbors that should be creating jobs
by the time an expected 2015 election takes place. (bit.ly/1yaKxi4)
** Already taking heavy flak from business groups over its
tough anti-corruption rules, Ottawa faces a new threat - a
possible showdown with key trading partners. Canada risks being
hit with a World Trade Organization challenge and NAFTA investor
lawsuits over its threat to bar some companies from selling to
the government for up to 10 years, warns a report commissioned
by the Canadian Council of Chief Executives (CCCE) and delivered
to federal officials. (bit.ly/11SLTBe)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said Monday its latest
analytical research tool shows there is no housing bubble
forming in the residential market. But the Crown corporation
warned builders in some markets - notably Toronto and Montreal -
to keep a close eye on construction to make sure they are not
building for demand that does not materialize. (bit.ly/1y7ete2)
** The premiers of Canada's two biggest oil-producing
provinces said the escalating debate over the Energy East
pipeline should not be turned into an inquiry into total oil
field emissions. (bit.ly/11s7hNK)
** Ontario is moving to regulate the sale of electronic
cigarettes, ban all flavored tobacco products, including
menthol, and mandate calorie counts on restaurant menus. The
Liberal government wants to treat e-cigarettes just like tobacco
cigarettes, which means a total ban on sales to youth and on
using them in restaurants and public buildings. (bit.ly/11s6AUO)
($1 = 1.13 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)