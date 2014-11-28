Nov 28 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's energy sector faces the prospect of a lengthy
downturn in oil prices and broad spending cuts after the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said it did
not intend to cut production - a move that sent crude prices and
energy shares plunging. Investors immediately punished Canadian
energy companies in reaction to the OPEC's decision on Thursday
to stand firm on its production plans, defying industry hopes
for a cut. (bit.ly/1zCx9lo)
** It has been a long road to redemption for Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce, but the lender's retail
banking revamp is finally bearing fruit. For the first time in
years, there is a buzz inside CIBC - a confidence instilled in
its executives by early signs of above-industry-average growth.
After years of lagging its peers, retail banking head David
Williamson says he and other executives can't help but feel a
little swagger. (bit.ly/121HJIc)
** Patents are a key measure of a country's ability to turn
research into viable products, and Canada is slipping. Per
capita patent filings in Canada have been on a steady decline
since 2000, according to a study of more than one million
applications to the Canadian Intellectual Property Office by the
C.D. Howe Institute. (bit.ly/11AiBHC)
NATIONAL POST
** Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Walmart Canada is expanding
its 'grab and go' locker pickup system for online orders just in
time for Christmas, beating Amazon Canada to the punch. Walmart
began testing a locker system for web customers at 10
Toronto-area stores in August, offering it as an alternative to
home delivery. It allows customers to pick up the goods at a
locked unit with a personal PIN code tied to their order,
thereby skipping cash register lines and in-store shopping time.
(bit.ly/1v0D7NH)
** In his blogging about Canada's hate speech laws,
right-wing personality Ezra Levant defamed a young law student
as a serial liar, a bigot and a Jew-hating "illiberal Islamic
fascist," bent on destroying Canada's tradition of free
expression, a judge has found. (bit.ly/1y7FLmW)
** Canada is sending a team of military medical specialists
to Sierra Leone to help combat the spread of Ebola in that
country. The government says up to 40 Canadian Armed Forces
healthcare and support staff will be deployed to the West
African country. (bit.ly/1vUeG6z)
