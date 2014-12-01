Dec 1 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian banks' record run of profits is finally showing
signs of cooling as the number of high growth businesses
dwindles, prompting the country's largest lenders to prepare for
a much more challenging year ahead. The Big Six banks report
their fourth-quarter earnings this week, starting with Bank of
Montreal on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1FHkijW)
** Scientists monitoring Canada's process for identifying
and protecting endangered wildlife say the system is floundering
because the federal government is taking too long to list
species that are deemed at risk while not doing enough to
improve the status of those that are already listed. (bit.ly/1v2NawA)
** BCE Inc's Bell has struck a deal to expand and
broadcast the third season of "Open Gym", a behind-the-scenes
show documenting the Raptors produced by Maple Leafs Sports and
Entertainment, which owns the team and is 37.5 percent owned by
BCE. The deal expands the show's season to 28 episodes (from
eight in past years), airs them twice weekly on TSN4, and even
adds an "After Show" rehashing each installment. (bit.ly/1z7ElG5)
NATIONAL POST
** Toronto's new mayor, John Tory begins his term Monday
repairing a politically divided city, asking council to appoint
four deputy mayors, one from each region of the metropolis. The
group, combined with the mayor's picks for his cabinet-like
executive committee, draws on left, right and centrist voices at
city hall, setting a decidedly more collegial tone than the
fractious last four years under Rob Ford. (bit.ly/1y75OJR)
** Ottawa is investigating reports that a Canadian-Israeli
woman who claims to have joined Kurdish military forces has been
captured by ISIS terrorists. Experts, however, are casting
doubts on the reports, fearing it amounts to ISIS propaganda. (bit.ly/1vZlujk)
** For years, the federal government's push for creation of
a national securities regulator looked like a lost cause.
Finance Minister Joe Oliver in July succeeded in bringing two
new converts to the fold - Saskatchewan and New Brunswick -
continuing the work of the late Jim Flaherty, Canada's federal
minister of finance. The Co-operative Capital Markets Regulator
System, such as it is, will become a reality - a legal federal
entity - in early 2015. Although most other provinces and
territories are expected to follow their lead in the next year,
Alberta and Quebec remain the most ardent holdouts.(bit.ly/1pG9qR5)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)