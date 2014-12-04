Dec 4 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Petronas has delayed making a final investment decision
on plans to export liquefied natural gas from British Columbia,
warning that estimated construction costs are too high.
** Enbridge Inc, the Calgary-based pipeline
company, is embarking on a C$17 billion ($15 billion)
restructuring plan and jacking up its dividend as part of a
sweeping reorganization aimed at boosting shareholder returns.
(bit.ly/1I3nI4x)
** Royal Bank of Canada believes it is diversified
enough to keep growing its bottom line by 7 percent annually
despite industry headwinds, such as persistently low interest
rates. The bank's profit climbed 8 percent in the past fiscal
year. (bit.ly/1rZjsbU)
NATIONAL POST
** The Bank of Canada acknowledges that
lower-than-anticipated oil prices will weigh on the economy, but
policymakers are sticking to their hope for a broadening
recovery.
** Alberta, when compared against much larger Ontario, now
has three times as many company headquarters per capita,
according to research from the University of Moncton.
** Lou Eccleston, the new chief executive of Toronto Stock
Exchange owner TMX Group Ltd, is concerned that there are
many more competitive threats to the No. 1 priority of
"profitable growth" at TMX than the recently approved trading
platform and exchange to be launched next year by Aequitas
Innovations Inc. (bit.ly/1pXjjKy)
