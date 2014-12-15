Dec 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's competition watchdog says the contracts Apple Inc strikes with wireless carriers to distribute its iPhone could impose conditions that effectively increase the price retail customers pay for handsets and cellular service in general. The Competition Bureau alleges obligations Apple imposes around the sale and marketing of iPhones to consumers could be reducing competition and increasing prices in several ways. (bit.ly/1zMMFxe)

** Revelations of a secret deal to carve up Ontario's beer market between the big-brewer-owned Beer Store and the provincially owned Liquor Control Board of Ontario have spawned a proposed class-action lawsuit demanding C$1.4 billion ($1.21 billion) in damages on behalf of beer drinkers. The notice of action filed in Toronto in Ontario Superior Court alleges the retail outlets engaged in a "conspiracy to fix, raise, maintain or stabilize prices of beer in Ontario". (bit.ly/1GE5vqz)

** The federal government is threatening to invoke a rarely used anti-sanctions law to block the United States from imposing Buy America rules in Canada. Outraged that Washington has banned Canadian steel from a ferry terminal overhaul in Prince Rupert, British Columbia, Ottawa is considering using the Foreign Extraterritorial Measures Act to prohibit suppliers from bowing to a foreign law on Canadian soil, according to industry sources. (bit.ly/12SHdfn)

NATIONAL POST

** A new report from Moody's Analytics suggests the Canadian housing market has seen some "structural changes" that might justify today's prices. The Bank of Canada caused a stir this week when it suggested that housing may be anywhere from 10 percent to 30 percent overvalued although it downplayed talk of a crash. (bit.ly/1wnEmqp)

** Despite the rise of streaming video platforms like Netflix Inc, U.S.-based vending machine company Outerwall Inc is betting Canadian consumers are still interested in renting Blu-rays and DVDs the traditional way. Redbox's president Mark Horak sees this as an opportunity for his company's Redbox DVD and Blu-ray vending machines to gain a foothold in the Canadian market. (bit.ly/1DA0umB) ($1 = 1.1576 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)