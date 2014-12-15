Dec 15 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's competition watchdog says the contracts Apple
Inc strikes with wireless carriers to distribute its
iPhone could impose conditions that effectively increase the
price retail customers pay for handsets and cellular service in
general. The Competition Bureau alleges obligations Apple
imposes around the sale and marketing of iPhones to consumers
could be reducing competition and increasing prices in several
ways. (bit.ly/1zMMFxe)
** Revelations of a secret deal to carve up Ontario's beer
market between the big-brewer-owned Beer Store and the
provincially owned Liquor Control Board of Ontario have spawned
a proposed class-action lawsuit demanding C$1.4 billion ($1.21
billion) in damages on behalf of beer drinkers. The notice of
action filed in Toronto in Ontario Superior Court alleges the
retail outlets engaged in a "conspiracy to fix, raise, maintain
or stabilize prices of beer in Ontario". (bit.ly/1GE5vqz)
** The federal government is threatening to invoke a rarely
used anti-sanctions law to block the United States from imposing
Buy America rules in Canada. Outraged that Washington has banned
Canadian steel from a ferry terminal overhaul in Prince Rupert,
British Columbia, Ottawa is considering using the Foreign
Extraterritorial Measures Act to prohibit suppliers from bowing
to a foreign law on Canadian soil, according to industry
sources. (bit.ly/12SHdfn)
NATIONAL POST
** A new report from Moody's Analytics suggests the Canadian
housing market has seen some "structural changes" that might
justify today's prices. The Bank of Canada caused a
stir this week when it suggested that housing may be anywhere
from 10 percent to 30 percent overvalued although it downplayed
talk of a crash. (bit.ly/1wnEmqp)
** Despite the rise of streaming video platforms like
Netflix Inc, U.S.-based vending machine company
Outerwall Inc is betting Canadian consumers are still
interested in renting Blu-rays and DVDs the traditional way.
Redbox's president Mark Horak sees this as an opportunity for
his company's Redbox DVD and Blu-ray vending machines to gain a
foothold in the Canadian market. (bit.ly/1DA0umB)
