THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Dave McKay, chief executive of Royal Bank of Canada
, believes his bank's earnings per share can still grow
by 7 per cent next year despite plummeting oil prices and other
lenders, such as Toronto-Dominion Bank,trimming down
their short-term profit forecasts. The root of this optimism:
The reawakening of the U.S. consumer. (bit.ly/1xaAdZk)
** Toronto Mayor John Tory predicts 2015 will be the year
leaders of Canada's largest cities find common cause and a
receptive audience for their message at other levels of
government. Tory, who took office this month promising a new era
of consensus-building, sees that mandate extending beyond city
hall to his peers in other cities. (bit.ly/1wBqPvZ)
** The U.S. border agency said that a Canadian man was shot
after allegedly pointing a handgun at guards at the Ambassador
Bridge crossing between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit. (bit.ly/1vfQSV8)
NATIONAL POST
** Randy Dawson, a managing principal with Navigator, a
high-profile communications firm with long-held ties to the
Progressive Conservative government, provided advice during the
negotiations that culminated with the dramatic mass defection of
nine Wildrose MLAs on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1AOEWgI)
** Royal Canadian Mounted Police are recommending charges
against a man who they say struck a three-year-old boy in the
face and abandoned him at a bus stop in Surrey, British
Columbia. (bit.ly/1sPqxwb)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)