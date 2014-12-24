Dec 24 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Canadian economy put in a surprisingly robust
performance in October and is positioned to extend its
broadly-based growth with higher exports to the United States,
but uncertainty remains over the impact of lower oil prices on
the energy sector. (bit.ly/1HzUjM4)
** The governing Conservative Party has taken a slim lead
over the Liberals, according to a new poll that also found a
"sizeable" improvement in public sentiment toward Prime Minister
Stephen Harper. The Abacus Data poll is the latest to find an
increase in Conservative fortunes ahead of the looming federal
election, scheduled for next October. (bit.ly/1CA6Dhf)
** Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird will travel to Egypt
next month to push for the release of imprisoned
Egyptian-Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy. Baird said Canada
has been working hard behind the scenes to win the release of
the Al Jazeera journalist who will be entering his 13th month in
captivity by the time he arrives in Cairo in January. (bit.ly/1vlB8zO)
** Quebec Superior Court Justice Guy Cournoyer sentenced
Luka Rocco Magnotta to life imprisonment on the murder charge of
Jun Lin, with no chance of applying for parole for 25 years. The
verdicts were a quick and sudden end to a saga that began in
2012 with a horrific crime captured in part on video and
published on the Internet. (bit.ly/1tbmHDl)
** Mental-health authorities in Ontario have lost their
power to hold patients for more than six months, after a court
ruling in the case of a pedophile detained for 19 years under
the province's mental-health law. (bit.ly/1CAnlNJ)
NATIONAL POST
** Veresen Inc Chief Don Althoff said in an
interview on Tuesday that his Calgary-based company's Jordan
Cove LNG project, proposed for the Oregon coastline, "could very
well be the first West Coast LNG facility up and running".
Althoff also confirmed that his company intends to make a final
investment decision on the project in the second half of 2015.
(bit.ly/16PGjTg)
** Ontario's governing Liberals have decided taxpayers would
no longer be on the hook for about C$10,000 ($8,616) they paid a
computer expert to allegedly wipe hard drives in the premier's
office. (bit.ly/1vmUuEI)
** The father of Jeffrey Labelle, a allegedly radicalized
man who faces a terrorism-related charge, will testify at his
son's bail hearing in Montreal on Tuesday. Montreal police say
Labelle's family tipped them off last week that he had become
radicalized. (bit.ly/1sUoXZZ)
($1 = 1.1606 Canadian dollars)
