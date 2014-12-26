Dec 26 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Two of Canada's largest telecom giants have reached a
deal over control of wireless phone retailer Glentel Inc
. A news release from BCE Inc issued late
Wednesday says it has reached an agreement with Rogers that will
see each company own 50 per cent of Glentel. (bit.ly/1wMR82k)
** In the coming days, the Ontario government will unveil
details of the new Jobs and Prosperity Fund, rolling all
existing corporate handouts into one C$2.5-billion ($2.15
billion) program. But economists warn it is not clear the
province does the rigorous analysis necessary to see if those
subsidies are working. (bit.ly/1AQpCCf)
** Brookfield Asset Management Inc has hiked its
offer to other shareholders of Brookfield Residential Properties
Inc by 5.4 percent as it seeks to acquire full
ownership of the North American land developer and homebuilder.
(bit.ly/1HKiPKE)
** Cliffs Natural Resources Inc is feeling more pain
from its foray into Canada. As the Cleveland-based company pulls
up stakes at its money-losing Bloom Lake iron ore mine in
northeastern Quebec after investing billions in what its chief
executive dubbed a "disaster," the company's subsidiary, Bloom
Lake General Partner Ltd has been hit with a record
C$7.5-million fine for environmental infractions at the site. (bit.ly/16TGP2L)
NATIONAL POST
** Almost three quarters of Canadian businesses have
experienced data loss or downtime in the past year, to the tune
of C$16.8 billion, according to a global data protection study
released this month by EMC Corporation. Those
problematic workloads are the ones that have had the Information
Technology world buzzing this year: hybrid cloud, big data, and
mobile. (bit.ly/1xjPsfp)
** In his annual Christmas message, Prime Minister Stephen
Harper asked Canadians to pray for members of the military as
they battle Islamic extremists in northern Iraq. Harper said
Canadians are doing what they are known for - "protecting the
vulnerable, promoting peace, and defending the freedom of all
people". (bit.ly/1Eo9ewH)
** Almost two-thirds of Canadians believe homegrown
terrorism is a serious issue, but most do not perceive a threat
from radicalized individuals in their communities, according to
a new survey. The national poll, conducted in the wake of deadly
attacks on Canadian soldiers, found that just over half of
respondents supported new anti-terror legislation that would
boost the powers of Canada's spies. (bit.ly/1HKmLLq)
($1 = 1.1609 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)