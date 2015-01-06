Jan 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ottawa is set to announce new funding on Tuesday for a "direct diplomacy" project aimed at communicating directly with Iranian citizens as it looks to apply a similar strategy in other countries, including Russia and parts of Iraq and Syria. (bit.ly/1Ff5fCV)

** Canada's public broadcaster CBC has suspended two senior executives - Chris Boyce, executive director of CBC Radio, and Todd Spencer, executive director of human resources and industrial relations - in connection with the Jian Ghomeshi scandal. (bit.ly/13VJ3fT)

** A senior figure in Islamic State's self-declared police force in Syria, which has carried out beheadings, was himself found decapitated in the eastern province of Deir al-Zor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1xNnqwd)

NATIONAL POST

** The arrival of Mexican drug traffickers, along with increased activity by outlaw motorcycle gangs, is changing the face of organized crime in Alberta. Royal Canadian Mountain Police's commanding officer in Alberta says the syndicates are now basing people here to import and distribute cocaine and other drugs. (bit.ly/1Bu5Lcr)

** After five years without a gold medal at the ice hockey world junior championship, including a spectacular third-period collapse against Russia in the final four years ago, Canada finally won the IIHF World Junior Championship, beating Russia 5-4. (bit.ly/1vY8l3O)

** Calgary-based triathlete Tamara Loiselle risked her life to rescue a drowning couple while vacationing in Mexico. Loiselle almost drowned about six years ago after she fell off a boat and didn't have the strength to pull herself up. She vowed to get back into shape. The strength she earned over time would save two people. (bit.ly/1FfuCoh) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)