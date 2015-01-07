Jan 7 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** U.S. President Barack Obama will veto Republican attempts
to seize control of the Keystone XL decision, the White House
said Tuesday as a showdown loomed over the long-delayed scheme
to funnel Canadian oil-sands crude across the United States to
the Texas Gulf Coast. (bit.ly/1tH9VHt)
** Alberta oil producers are poised to pump more crude into
a North American market already brimming with U.S. shale
supplies and booming oil sands output, deepening a glut that has
sent prices into a tailspin and hammered energy shares across
the board. (bit.ly/1xDIpzT)
** More senior executives at Tim Hortons Inc have left the
company as its new owner takes over following its $12.5 billion
acquisition of the Canadian coffee and donut chain. (bit.ly/1s4mr8n)
NATIONAL POST
** Toronto police Chief Blair has ordered the rank and file
to suspend "until further notice" the controversial practice of
carding - the practice of documenting non-criminal interactions
with the public. The top cop's spokesman confirmed that Chief
Blair issued the "routine order" on Jan. 1, but said he would
not comment until February on why a practice he once defended
should suddenly cease. (bit.ly/1IpfO2P)
** Canadian employers are predicting increased growth, but
not necessarily more jobs. An annual survey released Tuesday by
recruiting company Hays Canada says 70 percent of Canadian
employers and companies expect to grow their business in 2015.
By comparison only 38 percent of companies expect to add
full-time employees. (bit.ly/1xQP7RA)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)