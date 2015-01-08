Jan 8 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Porter Aviation Holdings Inc, the biggest operator of
flights at Toronto's island airport, is nearing a deal to sell
its passenger terminal to a group led by InstarAGF Asset
Management Inc for more than C$750 million ($635 million),
people with knowledge of the matter said. (bit.ly/1s85RUZ)
** Quebec's energy regulator is voicing support for
TransCanada Corp's $12 billion Energy East pipeline
project, but warns that the company must ensure natural gas
customers don't pay for its switch to an oil conduit. (bit.ly/1xUk73p)
** Canadian pension plans are facing another weak year in
2015 with interest rates forecast to remain low and Canadian
economic growth expected to trail global gross domestic product
expansion. (bit.ly/1IunwbP)
NATIONAL POST
** Air Canada may stop flying out of the Billy
Bishop Airport in downtown Toronto as part of a broader effort
to cut costs, and rival WestJet Airlines Ltd could be
interested in taking its spot. (bit.ly/1DyulrV)
** A 64-year-old woman will appear in court next month after
a Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigation into a rash of
vandalism and booby traps being set on a number of mountain bike
trails in North Vancouver. (bit.ly/1zWcpUn)
** Plunging oil prices have made it almost too difficult to
predict what will happen in the Calgary housing market,
according to a new real estate forecast. (bit.ly/1AFWSw3)
($1 = C$1.18)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)