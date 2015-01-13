Jan 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Federal liberals and new democrats are bracing to be heavily outspent on the ground by the governing conservatives in this year's election. All three leading parties can be expected to spend their national limit of more than C$20 million during the official campaign period scheduled for next fall. (bit.ly/1u2bzU4)

** The Keystone XL pipeline passed a major procedural hurdle in the United States Senate, receiving enough votes on Monday to override a filibuster for the first time in the years-long dispute. The chamber agreed to move forward with debate on a bill that would force U.S. President Barack Obama to approve the controversial Canadian oil infrastructure. (bit.ly/1AaE97Q)

** Industry efforts to cut back on drilling operations and future projects have failed to stem oil's slide, as prospects of a growing glut in the short term continue to drive down global crude prices. (bit.ly/1stEhlu)

NATIONAL POST

** A major Canadian medical body is urging Health Canada to approve an abortion pill that would allow a woman to end a pregnancy at home. Health Canada is expected to decide this month whether to approve mifepristone. The drug has been under review since 2012. The normal review process is a maximum of 300 days. (bit.ly/14T2erv)

** Conservative members of Parliament have topped the list of those with the best attendance for votes in the House of Commons in 2014, while some Independent and former Bloc Quebecois MPs were absent the most. (bit.ly/1DT0Ktj)

** Goldcorp Inc expects to record a massive writedown of up to $2.7 billion on its new Cerro Negro mine in Argentina due to ongoing political and economic challenges in that country. (bit.ly/14PvNLf) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)