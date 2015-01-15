Jan 15 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has postponed the
North American leaders' summit with U.S. President Barack Obama
and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto at a time when
relations with both leaders are chilly. (bit.ly/156kMVn)
** Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver is signalling he
will change his department's approach to calculating future oil
prices, an accounting decision that will have a dramatic impact
on the Conservative government's election-year bottom line. (bit.ly/1sBwzph)
** The battle between TransCanada Corp and Central
Canadian natural gas utilities over the controversial Energy
East pipeline is heating up as an east-west fight. In an
interview on Wednesday, Union Gas Ltd president
Steve Baker said TransCanada, the Calgary pipeline company, is
forcing gas users in Ontario and Quebec to pick up part of the
tab for providing market access to western oil producers. (bit.ly/1xsfLN3)
NATIONAL POST
** The resource-heavy Toronto stock market closed lower on
Wednesday amid reduced expectations for global growth and a
surprisingly weak U.S. retail sales report. (bit.ly/1IN5f9V)
** Fighting in Syria is beginning to take a toll on Canadian
extremists, with six now being reported dead over the past two
months, most recently a Muslim convert from Ottawa who appeared
in a menacing ISIS propaganda video. (bit.ly/1yi77X2)
** A new study looking at Canada's politically charged
military procurement system suggests the Harper government's own
policies have contributed to the dysfunction and delay. (bit.ly/1CagF56)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)