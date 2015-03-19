March 19 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** U.S. discounter Target Corp will reap some
benefits from its troubled foray into Canada that has left angry
creditors with hundreds of millions of dollars of debts. The
retailer, whose Canadian division filed for bankruptcy
protection on Jan. 15, will collect a $1.6 billion tax break in
the United States as a result of its move to retreat from this
country, according to a new filing. (bit.ly/1CwmwVN)
** The University of Toronto has reached a tentative
agreement with its 6,000 teaching assistants, that if approved,
comes just in time for the rush of essays and exams at the end
of term. Terms of the University of Toronto agreement will not
be released until union members have seen and voted on its
details. (bit.ly/1MMDRMU)
** Tribute to Liberty, the charity behind the campaign to
erect a monument to the victims of communism has declared zero
political activity in its five-year history, even though it
originally told the Canada Revenue Agency some of its work would
be political. (bit.ly/1FE2w4n)
NATIONAL POST
** A tough week in the Canadian oil patch continued on
Wednesday, as ConocoPhillips Co became the latest in
a string of oil companies to lay off staff. The Houston-based
energy major trimmed its Canadian headcount by 7 percent or
about 200 employees. (bit.ly/1Gtd2d9)
** Prime Minister Stephen Harper struck back on Wednesday at
critics of his firearms policy, saying it's "patently
ridiculous" to suggest his recent remarks on gun ownership will
lead to vigilantism. Harper had stressed that Canada's
"moderate" system of gun regulation is far removed from the much
more open approach to gun ownership in the United States.(bit.ly/1BQvTxA)
** Prime Minister Stephen Harper says his government next
week will table a proposal for an "extension and expansion" of
the mission in Iraq against the Islamic State, and didn't rule
out going into neighbouring Syria. (bit.ly/1B0hVpq)
