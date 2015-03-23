March 23 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's finance minister and China's ambassador to
Canada will officially inaugurate the opening of a Canadian
offshore trading hub for the Chinese currency on Monday, a move
that will make transactions cheaper for companies doing business
with the East Asian giant and could boost trade between the two
countries. (bit.ly/1CPYc2E)
** The New Democratic Party would pull Canadian troops out
of the mission to Iraq should it form the next government,
Leader Thomas Mulcair said. (bit.ly/1CQ2QxK)
** A potentially historic clinical trial for a stroke drug
will begin rolling out in ambulances in Ontario's Peel Region
this week. Beginning Monday, emergency medical services will
administer the Canada-made drug NA-1, or a placebo, in a
double-blind experiment that will involve 558 patients across
Peel. (bit.ly/1ECaFCj)
NATIONAL POST
** DoctorCare Inc has carved out a surprising business
niche, working for physicians, contacting their patients and
taking a cut of the hundreds of millions of dollars in incentive
payments the Ontario government offers doctors to encourage
various types of preventive healthcare. (bit.ly/1C47apD)
** The Canada Border Services Agency has issued a removal
order for a Mexican man with Stage 4 cancer that would force him
to leave his Canadian wife and son and put his life-prolonging
treatments on indefinite hold. (bit.ly/1HoTxm0)
** In the face of a public and political backlash, the
Conservative government has reinstated a program that will allow
50 developmentally disabled Ottawa workers to continue sorting
and disposing of federal documents. (bit.ly/1LNyeRQ)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)