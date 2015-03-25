March 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Canada's automotive trade deficit topped C$10 billion ($8.00 billion) last year and threatens to deepen as more assembly plant closings loom and free-trade agreements with the European Union and South Korea take effect. (bit.ly/1bswGwe)

** The Ontario Provincial Police force has identified a number of security gaps, including a lack of cameras inside Parliament, as part of its review of the police response to the Ottawa shooting of Oct. 22, sources say. (bit.ly/19OW5zH)

** Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is leaving the door open to allowing new brewer-owned craft beer specialty shops, a major challenge to The Beer Store's current monopoly on most beer sales in the province. (bit.ly/1Iu0P9j)

** Just ahead of Thursday's belt-tightening budget, Alberta Premier Jim Prentice announced a new way of managing the oil-rich province's finances as it struggles with a revenue gap that could exceed C$7 billion. (bit.ly/1OyJ4ty)

** Seven years ago, with the Olympics fast approaching, newly elected Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson vowed to marshal the city's "brightest minds" and end homelessness once and for all by 2015. On Tuesday, Robertson acknowledged that the pledge was an obvious failure, but provided an explanation: Vancouver is too balmy. (bit.ly/1BlG3nB)

** Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Tuesday that Canada intends to fight the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham for as long as the militant group poses a threat. (bit.ly/1xg7faL)

