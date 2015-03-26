March 26 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian National Railway Co head Claude Mongeau
saw his bonus capped in 2014 because of a "deterioration" in the
company's safety record. Mongeau, chief executive of
Montreal-based CN, was paid a total of C$9.3 million ($7.49
million) last year, a 14 percent increase, but saw a portion of
his eligible bonus reduced because of what the board of
directors said was a rise in derailments and employee injuries.
(bit.ly/1NbKgSg)
** Ottawa's delay in staking out a position on a new
Beijing-led infrastructure bank is raising questions about the
Conservative government's strategy toward China at a time when
relations between the two countries appear to be improving. (bit.ly/1FWuOai)
** Federal Conservatives have circled July 20 as the date
Ottawa will deposit hundreds of dollars into the bank accounts
of Canadian parents, a sudden windfall that will come just three
months before election day. (bit.ly/1OAfYdr)
NATIONAL POST
** Postmedia Network Canada Corp's proposed
acquisition of 173 English-language Sun Media publications was
given a green light by Canada's Competition Bureau on Wednesday,
paving the way for the creation of what will become the
country's largest digital news and newspaper organization. (bit.ly/1GlgN6r)
** Investment in Canadian oil plays has peaked and will not
reach 2014 levels for at least another five yeas, a new report
from the Conference Board of Canada predicts. (bit.ly/19TsKEf)
** Compensation packages for Ontario public servants have
risen so much during the last 10 years of Liberal rule that they
have outpaced inflation and new hires while adding billions to
the debt and deficit, a new Fraser Institute report finds. (bit.ly/19P6awz)
($1 = 1.2419 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)