THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada missed a key deadline for joining a Beijing-backed
infrastructure bank, limiting the influence the government will
have over how the new institution will run. China set Tuesday,
March 31, as the last day for governments to signal their
interest in becoming founding members of the Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank, which seeks to fund roads,
railways and other projects in the region. (bit.ly/1BOZN2X)
** Canadian regulators have announced proposed new rules
that will give boards of directors far more time to respond to
hostile takeover bids, but will not allow them to indefinitely
turn away unwanted offers. The new standards will require
takeover offers to remain open for a minimum of 120 days, which
is a major extension to the current 35-day minimum period. (bit.ly/1CtQdFj)
** Contract talks have broken off between Air Canada
and Unifor, the union that represents ticket agents, customer
service representative and sales agents. Unifor wants Air Canada
to get involved in a dispute the union is having with Greater
Toronto Airport Authority, which is outsourcing work involving
assistance to passengers who require wheelchair or other special
help. (bit.ly/1xWLvl1)
NATIONAL POST
** Ontario's treasurer has some good news for the
debt-burdened province, its deficit is down. The projected
deficit for the fiscal year ending Monday is less than what they
thought it might be, down about C$1.6 billion ($1.26 billion) to
C$10.9 billion, Finance Minister Charles Sousa announced. (bit.ly/19ILEN0)
** Pierre Beaudoin, the former chief executive of Bombardier
Inc, took a 14 percent pay cut in 2014 as the company
struggled to get its flagship CSeries jetliner to market.
According to a proxy circular filed on Tuesday, Beaudoin made
C$5.08 million in total direct compensation last year, down from
C$5.79 million in 2013. (bit.ly/1IPuKsF)
** The chief financial officer of WestJet Airlines Ltd
is leaving the airline after eight years to join
another Calgary-based company. Vito Culmone's last day will be
May 29, the airline said on Tuesday. The company will
immediately begin searching for a replacement. (bit.ly/1DsR1MQ)
($1 = C$1.27)
