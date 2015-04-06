April 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
The Toronto District School Board will be trimming another
C$7 million from its budget, on top of making C$16.5 million
($13.22 million) in cuts to balance its budget. To achieve the
new savings, the board will not be filling some jobs that come
open mid-year, says trustee Robin Pilkey. (bit.ly/1yOzMzy)
Nigel Wright, the former chief of staff to the Prime
Minister, will likely be the Crown's final witness in Mike
Duffy's fraud and bribery trial that will start on April 7,
sources have said. (bit.ly/1GYmV4K)
Google Inc is launching an advertising campaign on
Monday aimed at attracting more advertisers to its online video
service, YouTube. The ads, which will appear online and on
billboards and transit ads in Toronto, are part of a larger
effort to increase YouTube's audience and the star power of its
highest profile video creators. (bit.ly/1GYhPFU)
NATIONAL POST
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service has set up a
"multilateral forum of trusted partners" to share information on
suspected extremists travelling abroad - a group that extends
beyond its customary Five Eyes spy network, a newly released
memo says. (bit.ly/1GYj9Zf)
Former CIA officer John Kiriakou has described the debate
within the agency over the arrest, rendition and torture of
Canadian Maher Arar, saying multiple colleagues warned against
it because they were convinced they were punishing an innocent
man. (bit.ly/1GYlGCB)
($1 = 1.2477 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)