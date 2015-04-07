April 7 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with the
heads of pension funds, banks and other financial leaders when
he visits Canada next week in an effort to boost investments in
his country's infrastructure sector.(bit.ly/1a0PiSL)
** The Conservative government has sold all of its remaining
shares in General Motors Co, providing a one-time
prebudget boost to federal finances and closing the books on
Ottawa's unprecedented decision to help bail out two American
auto makers during the global financial crisis.(bit.ly/1a0QxRN)
** Alberta Premier Jim Prentice will be making an
announcement on Tuesday morning in which he is widely expected
to call an early election. The Premier has said he will need a
new mandate to govern as the province grapples with a plunge in
oil prices and declining economic fortunes.(bit.ly/1a0R5ao)
NATIONAL POST
** Montreal-based David's Tea has lined up Wall Street
titans including Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Bank of America,
and Merrill Lynch, as well as BMO Capital Markets and William
Blair to underwrite an initial public offering of its shares in
the United States with an aim to raise $75 million to fuel its
North American expansion plans. (bit.ly/1a0Rslc)
** Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is exploring a sale or
initial public offering of Alliance Laundry, a commercial
laundry-equipment maker, people with knowledge of the matter
said. Canada's third-largest pension plan expects to seek about
$250 million in a U.S. IPO, and values the business at about $2
billion. (bit.ly/1a0ShKI)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)