THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Bombardier Inc is set to soon unveil details of
another key feature for its new C Series jet that lets airlines
monitor their airplanes' systems and engines in real time. The
aircraft health-management system (HMS) will prepare any
troubleshooting required while the jets are still flying and
company has hesitated to talk about it because it's still a work
in progress. (bit.ly/1cMeFKc)
** Enticing large pension funds to spend big on Canadian
infrastructure projects will form a key part of the Liberal
Party's cities agenda, which is among the next policy planks
that Leader Justin Trudeau will announce in the coming weeks. (bit.ly/1QEXc4P)
** Ontario's Health Minister is promising a quick fix to
problems that are holding up a pay raise for personal support
workers, and says further changes are on the way to improve the
home-care system. (bit.ly/1cshcbQ)
NATIONAL POST
** Almost one in five Canadians with a Tax Free Savings
Account have maximized the contribution room in their account,
according to documents from the Canada Revenue Agency. Right
across the income spectrum, significant percentages of Canadians
appear poised to benefit from the increase in contribution
limits. (bit.ly/1F4iFPe)
** The Harper government claims the C$2-billion ($1.66
billion) hole in the Liberal Party's child benefit plan has
grown by another billion dollars because they have miscalculated
the cost of cancelling the existing Conservative program. (bit.ly/1J8QyBy)
** Former Toronto mayor Rob Ford underwent surgery Monday to
remove a large, cancerous tumour from his abdomen - a procedure
his office declared a success. Ford is "fully conscious and
recovering from his surgery," his office said in a release. (bit.ly/1zXd8vk)
($1 = 1.2040 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)