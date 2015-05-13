May 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian government is funding an independent organization to investigate war crimes in Syria and Iraq, joining an international effort to build criminal cases against Islamic State leaders even while the regional conflict is ongoing. (bit.ly/1HdiSjU)

** Canadian governments are bracing for rising debt-servicing costs, attempting to lock in low interest rates before the inevitable rise forces unpopular decisions on spending and taxes. (bit.ly/1K5UAfj)

** The Canadian Forces released heavily censored reports from several military investigations into the death of Sergeant Andrew Doiron, 31, on Tuesday in an attempt to lay to rest questions about how the special-forces soldier died at the hands of Canada's allies. (bit.ly/1RDuIKb)

NATIONAL POST

** Air Canada reported on Tuesday its best-ever adjusted net income, operating income, operating margin, passenger revenues and passenger load factor - a measurement of how many seats are filled - for the traditionally difficult first quarter. One analyst says the company is turning into a "quality stock" after the record-setting quarter. (bit.ly/1cS9Df9)

** Royal Dutch Shell Plc's return to the U.S. Arctic plus C$500 million of additional funding from the Canadian government amps up the prospects of oil and gas development in the Beaufort Sea, according to David Ramsay, who oversees the oil and gas sector in the Northwest Territories. (bit.ly/1zZ4JXR) ($1 = C$1.20)