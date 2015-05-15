May 15 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Bank of Canada's spring review, released on Thursday,
included a section on the use of cash in Canada, providing an
interesting examination of how cash transactions have evolved
with the growing popularity of credit cards, debit cards and,
most recently, so-called contactless payments, which includes
some payments made using smart phones. (bit.ly/1B0QcpD)
** A consortium of major broadcasters that has traditionally
run federal party leader's debates is fighting back in the wake
of Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's decision to skip its
upcoming events, arguing that they alone can provide the
greatest audience reach for these TV debates. (bit.ly/1A5UYqY)
** Provincial securities regulators in British Columbia,
Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia
announced Thursday that they will allow startup and early-stage
companies to issue shares to investors through crowdfunding
websites, providing a new source of financing. But, Ontario says
it will not participate in the new rules and will develop
separate standards. (bit.ly/1E92lZR)
NATIONAL POST
** Offering to be a "good corporate citizen," Canadian
Pacific Rail Ltd CEO Hunter Harrison said his company is
willing to pay more taxes under Alberta's newly elected NDP
government. (bit.ly/1A4jtoO)
** Canada's Health Minister Rona Ambrose said she is going
to introduce legislation that will reverse the decision taken by
her government to allow generic drugmakers to produce their own
version of the powerful painkiller, OxyContin. (bit.ly/1Fo6YGH)
** Five months before election time, the Canadian
government's carefully constructed National Shipbuilding
Procurement Strategy is threatening to come apart at the seams
-although senior members of cabinet are aware of a potential
solution and of a mind to push it forward, over the objections
of bureaucrats at the Department of National Defence, who are,
as is their custom, ragging the puck. (bit.ly/1Fi7tjz)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)