THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc says it will expand its presence in Canada over coming years as the serial acquirer becomes an increasingly weighty presence on the country's benchmark equity index. (bit.ly/1Gtv55x)

** BlackBerry Ltd Chief Executive Officer John Chen saw a dramatic drop in his pay package for fiscal 2015. Chen's total compensation for fiscal 2015 was $3.4 million, compared with $85.8 million in the previous year, according to the company's regulatory filing ahead of the annual shareholders' meeting next month. (bit.ly/1Enp04H)

** The latest in a series of proposed Canadian class-action suits over potentially deadly airbags was launched Thursday, this one over those installed in Chrysler vehicles. The lawsuits claim Japan-based Takata Corp and its U.S. subsidiary negligently designed and manufactured "life-threatening and dangerous" bag inflators that were installed in millions of vehicles. (bit.ly/1AoHYN2)

NATIONAL POST

** Waterloo-based software company Open Text Corp plunging share price Thursday puts it in good company with competitors, who have also been challenged by the transition to cloud computing. (bit.ly/1c8Vklk)

** Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is about to cut funding to his predecessor, Jean Charest. According to information obtained by the Canadian Press through Quebec's access-to-information law, Charest has billed the province for large sums of money since leaving public office, for a total of C$368,566 ($301,757.00) when all transportation costs, office rent and contracts to hire personnel are added up.

Clearly uncomfortable with the situation in the current context of budget-cutting, Couillard maintained on Wednesday that he had asked the secretary general of the government to re-evaluate different privileges offered to former premiers as soon as he entered office last year. Nevertheless, one year later, he has not yet announced a change.(bit.ly/1SmW73o)

** Alberta Premier-designate Rachel Notley isn't tipping her hand about who she will appoint to the key energy portfolio on Sunday, even amid warnings that hard-hit oil and gas companies may move future investments out of Alberta and into Saskatchewan, North Dakota or Texas. (bit.ly/1EnloQj)

