THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc says
it will expand its presence in Canada over coming years as the
serial acquirer becomes an increasingly weighty presence on the
country's benchmark equity index. (bit.ly/1Gtv55x)
** BlackBerry Ltd Chief Executive Officer John Chen
saw a dramatic drop in his pay package for fiscal 2015. Chen's
total compensation for fiscal 2015 was $3.4 million, compared
with $85.8 million in the previous year, according to the
company's regulatory filing ahead of the annual shareholders'
meeting next month. (bit.ly/1Enp04H)
** The latest in a series of proposed Canadian class-action
suits over potentially deadly airbags was launched Thursday,
this one over those installed in Chrysler vehicles. The lawsuits
claim Japan-based Takata Corp and its U.S. subsidiary
negligently designed and manufactured "life-threatening and
dangerous" bag inflators that were installed in millions of
vehicles. (bit.ly/1AoHYN2)
NATIONAL POST
** Waterloo-based software company Open Text Corp
plunging share price Thursday puts it in good company with
competitors, who have also been challenged by the transition to
cloud computing. (bit.ly/1c8Vklk)
** Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is about to cut funding
to his predecessor, Jean Charest. According to information
obtained by the Canadian Press through Quebec's
access-to-information law, Charest has billed the province for
large sums of money since leaving public office, for a total of
C$368,566 ($301,757.00) when all transportation costs, office
rent and contracts to hire personnel are added up.
Clearly uncomfortable with the situation in the current
context of budget-cutting, Couillard maintained on Wednesday
that he had asked the secretary general of the government to
re-evaluate different privileges offered to former premiers as
soon as he entered office last year. Nevertheless, one year
later, he has not yet announced a change.(bit.ly/1SmW73o)
** Alberta Premier-designate Rachel Notley isn't tipping her
hand about who she will appoint to the key energy portfolio on
Sunday, even amid warnings that hard-hit oil and gas companies
may move future investments out of Alberta and into
Saskatchewan, North Dakota or Texas. (bit.ly/1EnloQj)
($1 = 1.22 Canadian dollars)
