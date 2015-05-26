May 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Royal Bank of Canada won't complete its $5.4 billion purchase of Los Angeles-based City National Bank for months, but the two banks are already getting a jump on doing business together. (bit.ly/1cXxzgI)

** Jaguar Land Rover Ltd officials took a close look at Canada as the location for a new assembly plant - including visiting a potential site in Windsor, Ontario - but the company is now planning to locate the factory in a low-cost country. (bit.ly/1cXxJoe)

** More than half of Canada's largest companies have adopted formal policies for increasing the proportion of women on their boards of directors, but only a small minority are creating specific targets for gender diversity. (bit.ly/1cXxOYZ)

** Highly leveraged Penn West Petroleum Ltd said it got some relief from its creditors by agreeing that proceeds from any asset sales for the next two years would be used to repay its bonds. (bit.ly/1cXxTvQ)

** Alberta NDP premier Rachel Notley appointed Margaret McCuaig-Boyd, 62, the MLA for the rural riding of Dunvegan-Central Peace-Notley, as Alberta's new energy minister, a giant career leap for the former schoolteacher and family friend. (bit.ly/1cXxVE1) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)