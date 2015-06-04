June 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said a sale is not on after a report on Wednesday said the company had been approached "informally" regarding a takeover by at least two foreign engineering firms: Spain's Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, and Australia's WorleyParsons Ltd (bit.ly/1dOo0lg)

** In its final decision released Wednesday, the Canada Border Services Agency has confirmed its ruling that cheap subsidized solar panels from China are being dumped into Canada. The Canadian International Trade Tribunal is conducting hearings into the matter and will make a final ruling on what should be done about it. (bit.ly/1HM9L7E)

** Canada is vastly expanding the collecting of fingerprints and digital photos from foreigners seeking to enter the country under a security crackdown aimed at broadening Ottawa's ability to catch terrorists, fraudulent immigrants and jihadis returning from battles overseas. (bit.ly/1FwK6P3)

NATIONAL POST

** In one of the gloomiest forecasts yet for British Columbia's nascent LNG sector, the International Energy Agency says prospects for export projects have "darkened" and deferrals are likely. In a five-year outlook on global demand for natural gas, the Paris-based agency throws cold water on the B.C. government's hopes of being home to three liquefied natural gas projects by 2020. (bit.ly/1H3vhJg)

** Two Canadian cells of a powerful international Mafia organization were hit by police raids Tuesday, the culmination of a two-year probe aimed at toppling the 'Ndrangheta's stranglehold at the top of the crime chain in Ontario. (bit.ly/1FVJEgs)

** A group of prominent and influential Toronto citizens called for an end to the police's controversial carding policy on Wednesday, but Mayor John Tory stood firm on reform instead. (bit.ly/1EY8E2A) ($1 = 1.24 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)