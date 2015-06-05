June 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The head of Via Rail Canada Inc pitched a private investment proposal of C$3 billion ($2.40 billion) on Thursday, promoting a chance to reshape the money-losing passenger-train service. Yves Desjardins-Siciliano said the proposal to buy and build dedicated passenger train tracks in the busy Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal corridor could bring double-digit returns to a consortium of investors in the Crown corporation. (bit.ly/1HPmaYA)

** Cenovus Energy Inc has agreed to pay C$75 million for a rail-loading terminal in Alberta, from struggling Canexus Corp late on Thursday. Cenovus announced the deal to acquire the facility even as lower crude prices challenge the economics of shipping oil by train. (bit.ly/1KIGJc4)

** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is heading to Ukraine to demonstrate solidarity just as Kiev's war with Russian-backed rebels escalates, but the Prime Minister still wont commit to providing weapons to the ancestral home of more than 1.2 million Canadians.(bit.ly/1EZtI8V)

NATIONAL POST

** The road to starting a liquefied natural gas industry in British Columbia has been long and fraught with U-turns, but TransCanada Corp says there is room for optimism. The Calgary-based company has been quietly working on the two proposals, known as Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) and Coastal GasLink Pipeline, for about two years to link rich gas fields in northeast British Columbia to proposed liquefaction projects on the coast. (bit.ly/1Ihrnel)

** New Democrat Cheri DiNovo introduced a bill that disallows conversion therapy for LGBT youth in Ontario. The bill now means it's illegal for anyone to offer conversion therapy to anyone under 18 and public funds can't be used to pay for it in adults. The lieutenant governor gave royal assent to the bill on Thursday afternoon. (bit.ly/1MsmT69)

** Advertisements for pipeline giant Enbridge Inc will no longer be seen by Canadians waiting in line at Tim Hortons. A group called SumOfUs launched an online petition calling on Tim Hortons to yank the ads, accusing the company of "shilling" for the oilsands shipper. The company responded to several Twitter users by saying it values the feedback and the ads will no longer be airing on Tims TV. (bit.ly/1MqhfRV) ($1 = 1.2522 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)