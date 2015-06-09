June 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** The federal and Ontario governments will appoint Ray Tanguay, the recently retired chairman of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc, as their special adviser on the auto sector. (bit.ly/1cIlATG)

** Brisk demand along with supply disruptions due to Alberta's wildfires have propelled Canadian heavy crude oil prices to their highest this year. (bit.ly/1Go8w1Y)

** Two top senators have reimbursed their disputed expenses in a bid to salvage the arbitration process that will allow their Senate colleagues to challenge the findings of the upcoming Auditor-General's report. (bit.ly/1MEaXOV)

** Ottawa and the provinces will announce Tuesday a commitment to create a Canadian free-trade zone by removing many of the internal barriers to transporting goods and services between provinces. (bit.ly/1Kmresp)

** Prime Minister Stephen Harper committed fossil-fuel rich Canada Monday to ending all production and use of carbon-based energy by the end of the 21st century. (bit.ly/1FNW07a)

** Job creation in Canada blew past forecasts in May, but many of the companies doing the hiring remain only mildly optimistic about the pace of growth in the coming months. (bit.ly/1S0Vrzt)