June 9 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The federal and Ontario governments will appoint Ray
Tanguay, the recently retired chairman of Toyota Motor
Manufacturing Canada Inc, as their special adviser on the auto
sector. (bit.ly/1cIlATG)
** Brisk demand along with supply disruptions due to
Alberta's wildfires have propelled Canadian heavy crude oil
prices to their highest this year. (bit.ly/1Go8w1Y)
** Two top senators have reimbursed their disputed expenses
in a bid to salvage the arbitration process that will allow
their Senate colleagues to challenge the findings of the
upcoming Auditor-General's report. (bit.ly/1MEaXOV)
NATIONAL POST
** Ottawa and the provinces will announce Tuesday a
commitment to create a Canadian free-trade zone by removing many
of the internal barriers to transporting goods and services
between provinces. (bit.ly/1Kmresp)
** Prime Minister Stephen Harper committed fossil-fuel rich
Canada Monday to ending all production and use of carbon-based
energy by the end of the 21st century. (bit.ly/1FNW07a)
** Job creation in Canada blew past forecasts in May, but
many of the companies doing the hiring remain only mildly
optimistic about the pace of growth in the coming months. (bit.ly/1S0Vrzt)
