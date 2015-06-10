UPDATE 2-Coty profit and sales beat as acquisitions pay off; shares jump
* Shares set for best one-day pct gain in 15 months (Adds details, CEO comment; updates shares)
June 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Zoocasa, the online discount real estate brokerage owned by Rogers Communications Inc, abruptly shut down, delivering another blow to consumers looking for low-cost options to buy and sell their homes. (bit.ly/1BXsPhg)
** A consortium led by Malaysia's state-owned Petronas is slated to make a preliminary decision this week on whether to forge ahead with plans to export liquefied natural gas from British Columbia. (bit.ly/1QnZM2i)
** Canada's battered oil producers face a decade of slowing growth and dwindling production, a sharp reversal for an industry once seen as an economic juggernaut. (bit.ly/1JEQvyX)
NATIONAL POST
** Total SA's chief executive officer, Patrick Pouyanné, says he believes pipelines such as TransCanada Corp's Energy East are the only viable way to develop Alberta's oilsands. (bit.ly/1JEQ33L)
** The country's top federal data-cruncher, Wayne Smith, has mounted his strongest defence yet of the process and quality of Statistics Canada's much-criticized voluntary National Household Survey that replaced the mandatory long-form census four years ago. (bit.ly/1QnZpow)
** A suspected Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant gunman from Windsor, Ontario, has been charged with several terrorism offences, the RCMP said Tuesday in a statement that played down reports the 27-year-old was dead. (bit.ly/1MHOYGS) (Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)
* Shares set for best one-day pct gain in 15 months (Adds details, CEO comment; updates shares)
NEW YORK, May 10 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp has developed and deployed automated computer programs, or more than 220 "bots", across its businesses over the past 15 months seeking more efficiency and lower costs, as the adoption of artificial intelligence technology in banking increases.