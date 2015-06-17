June 17 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A liquefied natural gas consortium led by Royal Dutch
Shell Plc is expected to receive British Columbia
environmental approval within days as the group positions itself
to be one of the first LNG exporters in the province. (bit.ly/1KYA9AD)
** Strong investment returns could not save corporate
pension plans from the effect of falling interest rates and
climbing life expectancies last year, which pushed funding
levels sharply lower. (bit.ly/1MKBLMG)
** The global airline industry is trying to clear up the
confusion over a new set of guidelines for carry-on luggage
recently proposed by the air carriers' trade group. The proposed
format is smaller than the varying carry-on size limits of most
airlines, including Air Canada and WestJet. (bit.ly/1d0ouDA)
NATIONAL POST
** Bill S-7, the Zero Tolerance for Barbaric Cultural
Practices Act, passed its final parliamentary hurdle Tuesday
evening, by a vote of 182 to 84. The governing Conservatives and
Liberals voted for it, with the New Democrats and Green Party
opposed. (bit.ly/1HRbvAR)
** Newfoundland premier Paul Davies said Tuesday his
province would announce a new royalty regime in the next few
weeks to help speed up offshore development. (bit.ly/1en0hZK)
** Potash company MagIndustries Corp has provided a
glimpse of what appears to be a major bribery scandal involving
its African subsidiaries. But there may not be any more details
to come. (bit.ly/1JToTpK)
