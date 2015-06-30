June 30 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** WestJet Airlines Ltd says six passengers
sustained injuries during an emergency evacuation when one of
its flights was diverted to Winnipeg on Monday night due to what
the company has only termed "a threat". (bit.ly/1GJJbLC)
** Ottawa has warned Canadians travelling to Greece to
expect long lines at ATMs amid a shortage of hard currency
throughout the country, and to have more than one means of
payment, including enough cash to cover all travel expenses. (bit.ly/1egg23R)
** The Grain Farmers of Ontario has gone to court to delay
the implementation of restrictions on the use of pesticides some
blame for the decline in populations of bees and other
pollinators. (bit.ly/1LFqNLj)
NATIONAL POST
** Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard officially launched the
Liberal's maritime strategy on Monday, presenting a blueprint
for an estimated C$9 billion ($7.27 billion)in investments over
the next 15 years to develop industry and commerce in the
province along the St. Lawrence River to where it meets the
Atlantic Ocean. (bit.ly/1FN7M1h)
** Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has unveiled his
environmental platform, saying he would work with the provinces
to put a price on carbon pollution if he becomes Canada's next
prime minister. (bit.ly/1IpEOee)
** Porter Airlines has been fined C$150,000 for violating
the CRTC's anti-spam legislation. The CRTC says the
Toronto-based airline has agreed to pay the fine for sending
emails without an unsubscribe button or one that was clearly
labelled. (bit.ly/1GWAWPC)
($1 = C$1.2378)
