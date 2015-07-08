July 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Sherson Group Inc, which owns 48 Nine West shoe stores, and holds the Canadian rights to brands such as Anne Klein, Bandolino, Easy Spirit and Enzo Angiolini, filed for bankruptcy protection from creditors as it tries to restructure the business. (bit.ly/1HNFpWo)

** Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said the Canadian economy is still expected to grow for the year as a whole. The Canadian economy shrunk by 0.6 percent during Q1 and some forecasters, including Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, say early indications are that a second quarter of negative growth is likely, which would meet the definition of a recession. (bit.ly/1HNFTfl)

** Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp, one of the country's best-performing energy stocks, wants to double its market share with custom-made production chemicals as other oil and gas service companies struggle through the downturn. (bit.ly/1HNGbTm)

** Canadian companies are actively looking to expand in markets such as the United States, China and Mexico, said Simon Cooper, chief executive of global commercial banking at HSBC Bank Plc, in an interview to the Financial Post. (bit.ly/1HNGSvZ)

** Home prices in Canada's largest city Toronto continue to hit all-time high levels during a record sales pace in June. However, the Toronto Real Estate Board maintained in its monthly release that there is still affordability in the marketplace. (bit.ly/1HNHi5C)

** The government of British Columbia has agreed to add a World War II era bomber, originally built for the U.S. Navy, to its wildfire-fighting arsenal. The flying tanker has spent more than half a century dropping its 27,000-litre load of water capacity on domestic and international forest fires. (bit.ly/1HNHZM6)