THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian National Railway Co reported stronger
than expected second-quarter earnings and said it continues to
expect double-digit growth in earnings per share for the full
year on Monday, even as shipment volume slipped. (bit.ly/1LpGaaR)
** President and Chief Executive of Fortress Paper Ltd
Chad Wasilenkoff is stepping down. Vancouver-based
Fortress said Wasilenkoff will hand the president and CEO titles
to Yvon Pelletier on Oct. 1. The company said Wasilenkoff will
focus on "strategic initiatives" in his new role as executive
chairman, the move is a turnaround for Wasilenkoff and the
company he started in 2006. (bit.ly/1KirkzZ)
** A Canadian company that runs an adultery website with 37
million user profiles - AshleyMadison.com - has been hacked by a
group that says it has stolen private information, including
names, nude photos and credit card data. The hack was first
revealed on Sunday by investigative journalist Brian Krebs on
his blog Krebs On Security. (bit.ly/1MF51EM)
NATIONAL POST
** Online food ordering and delivery service Just Eat
says it has signed a deal to acquire rival Orderit.ca.
Terms of the deal were not immediately available. Just Eat said
the agreement will allow it to expand its food delivery and
takeout options for customers across Canada. (bit.ly/1MF5RkX)
** Calgary-based Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
said it is selling its 1,685 units in Windsor to a
private REIT in a deal worth $136 million. The deal, which
closes in September, includes $20.5 million in debt. Boardwalk
did not disclose the buyer, but sources tell the Financial Post
that it is Skyline Apartment REIT. (bit.ly/1MmeLXH)
** Halifax-based Bear Head LNG Corp announced
Monday that the U.S. Department of Energy had authorized the
company to export up to 440 billion cubic feet per year of
American-sourced natural gas into Canada before converting that
gas into its liquefied form for export to countries that have
signed free trade agreements with the U.S. (bit.ly/1MmeVOK)
