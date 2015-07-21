July 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian National Railway Co reported stronger than expected second-quarter earnings and said it continues to expect double-digit growth in earnings per share for the full year on Monday, even as shipment volume slipped. (bit.ly/1LpGaaR)

** President and Chief Executive of Fortress Paper Ltd Chad Wasilenkoff is stepping down. Vancouver-based Fortress said Wasilenkoff will hand the president and CEO titles to Yvon Pelletier on Oct. 1. The company said Wasilenkoff will focus on "strategic initiatives" in his new role as executive chairman, the move is a turnaround for Wasilenkoff and the company he started in 2006. (bit.ly/1KirkzZ)

** A Canadian company that runs an adultery website with 37 million user profiles - AshleyMadison.com - has been hacked by a group that says it has stolen private information, including names, nude photos and credit card data. The hack was first revealed on Sunday by investigative journalist Brian Krebs on his blog Krebs On Security. (bit.ly/1MF51EM)

NATIONAL POST

** Online food ordering and delivery service Just Eat says it has signed a deal to acquire rival Orderit.ca. Terms of the deal were not immediately available. Just Eat said the agreement will allow it to expand its food delivery and takeout options for customers across Canada. (bit.ly/1MF5RkX)

** Calgary-based Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust said it is selling its 1,685 units in Windsor to a private REIT in a deal worth $136 million. The deal, which closes in September, includes $20.5 million in debt. Boardwalk did not disclose the buyer, but sources tell the Financial Post that it is Skyline Apartment REIT. (bit.ly/1MmeLXH)

** Halifax-based Bear Head LNG Corp announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Energy had authorized the company to export up to 440 billion cubic feet per year of American-sourced natural gas into Canada before converting that gas into its liquefied form for export to countries that have signed free trade agreements with the U.S. (bit.ly/1MmeVOK) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)