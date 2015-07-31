July 31 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bombardier Inc pushed back the commercial launch of its Global 7000 corporate jet by two years as chief executive Alain Bellemare slows the company's output of business aircraft and tries to reset near-term sales expectations for its flagship C Series plane. (bit.ly/1De3sy5)

** Home Capital Group Inc began suspending mortgage brokers after its board of directors received a letter from an anonymous whistle-blower last fall pointing it to problems with some of its mortgages, company officials confirmed Thursday. (bit.ly/1IxloUr)

** Major landlords of failed retailer Target Canada have raised concerns about the U.S. parent's role in the insolvency process - and whether it jeopardizes creditors' collecting what could be billions of dollars they are owed.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, the largest landlord of Target Canada, contends the retailer could be holding back on releasing vital information, possibly putting all creditors at a disadvantage. (bit.ly/1eFBKy5)

NATIONAL POST

** The federal and provincial governments have put aside their differences to help expand Toyota's manufacturing operations in Southern Ontario. The two governments will provide a total of $100 million toward Toyota's planned $421-million investment in the automaker's Cambridge operations. (bit.ly/1MBpX2F)

** Barrick Gold Corp has struck a deal to sell a 50 percent stake in its Zaldivar copper mine in Chile for just over $1 billion, giving the company's balance sheet some much-needed relief. The buyer is Antofagasta Plc, a large Chilean copper miner. (bit.ly/1MBq9iv)

** Goldcorp Inc has slashed its dividend 60 percent in order to maintain financial flexibility in a miserable gold market. The Vancouver-based mining giant announced on Thursday that it cut the monthly dividend to two cents per share, down from five cents. The move will save Goldcorp almost $300 million a year. (bit.ly/1MBqdid) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)