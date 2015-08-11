Aug 11 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** K+S AG said its shareholders oppose Potash
Corp of Saskatchewan Inc's $8.7-billion bid, the German
company's latest attempt to thwart a takeover from the world's
largest fertilizer producer. (bit.ly/1HDyDO9)
** Gildan Activewear Inc's founder and CEO is once
again selling a big block of his shares in the apparel
manufacturer. Glenn Chamandy has entered into a plan with a
Canadian financial institution to sell up to 4 million of his
common shares in the Montreal-based company over the next year.
(bit.ly/1L27U2Q)
** A Calgary-based real estate trust will control one the
largest collections of rental apartments in Canada. Under the
friendly deal announced on Monday, Northern Property Real Estate
Investment Trust of Calgary will acquire True North
Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust of Toronto. (bit.ly/1gvLcpg)
NATIONAL POST
** Vancouver-based Telus Corp said that Darren
Entwistle, 52, who served as chief executive and president for
14 years until relinquishing the job in May last year to become
executive chairman, would replace the man who succeeded him, Joe
Natale, 51, effective immediately and on a long-term basis. (bit.ly/1P3b9ru)
** Rather than build a deposit-taking bank from the ground
up, as previously planned, Home Capital Group Inc said
it would buy CFF Bank for about $15 million. (bit.ly/1TjTi5Y)
** More than half of the CSeries orders Bombardier Inc
is scheduled to fill over the next three years face
some degree of risk that could result in delays or outright
cancellations, according to a new analysis by Leeham Co. (bit.ly/1UAl2R0)
