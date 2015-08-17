Aug 17 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** More than 30 Bell Mobility Inc's independent dealers have
expanded a lawsuit against the company, with more dealers
joining the claim alleging the Canadian telecommunications firm
unfairly clawed back their compensation.
** The devaluation of the yuan, coupled with a broader
slowdown of the Chinese economy, is likely to weaken demand for
the commodities that have spearheaded Africa's booming trade
with Beijing. China, hungry for minerals and oil, has rapidly
gained dominance in African markets over the past decade.
** Opposition parties turned up the heat Sunday on Canadian
Prime Minister Stephen Harper over the Mike Duffy trial, with
Liberal party leader Justin Trudeau issuing an open letter
demanding the Conservative party leader take responsibility for
a "cover-up" perpetrated by his staff.
NATIONAL POST
** Mikhail Lennikov, a former KGB agent who spent six years
hiding in a Vancouver church to avoid deportation to Russia, has
left Canada after surrendering to immigration enforcement
authorities, his lawyer said Sunday.
