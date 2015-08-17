Aug 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** More than 30 Bell Mobility Inc's independent dealers have expanded a lawsuit against the company, with more dealers joining the claim alleging the Canadian telecommunications firm unfairly clawed back their compensation. (bit.ly/1UNRlvS)

** The devaluation of the yuan, coupled with a broader slowdown of the Chinese economy, is likely to weaken demand for the commodities that have spearheaded Africa's booming trade with Beijing. China, hungry for minerals and oil, has rapidly gained dominance in African markets over the past decade. (bit.ly/1hHwNHa)

** Opposition parties turned up the heat Sunday on Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper over the Mike Duffy trial, with Liberal party leader Justin Trudeau issuing an open letter demanding the Conservative party leader take responsibility for a "cover-up" perpetrated by his staff. (bit.ly/1UNRxeH)

NATIONAL POST

** Mikhail Lennikov, a former KGB agent who spent six years hiding in a Vancouver church to avoid deportation to Russia, has left Canada after surrendering to immigration enforcement authorities, his lawyer said Sunday. (bit.ly/1UNSFPp) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)