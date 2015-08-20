Aug 20 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The apparent email addresses of hundreds of Canadian
federal, provincial and municipal government employees are
contained in a massive leaked list of names purported to be
users of Ashley Madison, a matchmaking website for cheating
spouses. (bit.ly/1PnVX8w)
** Jim Quinn, president of home builder QuinnCorp
Communities, listed his custom-built estate house for C$12.3
million ($9.4 million), making it the most expensive listing
within Calgary limits since 2009. Realtors are casting a
skeptical eye on the listing as the Calgary's market for
ultra-luxury real estate has been struggling amid falling oil
prices. (bit.ly/1hrPsXU)
** Negotiators for Canada, the United States and Mexico are
meeting in Washington to try to break a deadlock over autos -
one of the biggest stumbling blocks to a massive Pacific Rim
trade pact between 12 countries. (bit.ly/1hrQbbq)
NATIONAL POST
** After a lull of several months, negotiations for unions
representing 115,000 teachers have either resumed or are
scheduled, but they haven't started talking about the
government's demand for "net zero" wage increases. (bit.ly/1hrRaIH)
** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper says he won't
discuss the latest controversial revelations from the Mike Duffy
trial which touch on his current right-hand man. Courtroom
revelations on Tuesday closely linked the prime minister's chief
of staff, Ray Novak, to a C$90,000 payment to Duffy. (bit.ly/1hrSJqf)
** Addressing supporters in Surrey, British Columbia, on
Wednesday, Canada's Thomas Mulcair vowed that an NDP government
would devote C$250 million to a police recruitment fund during
its first four years in office. (bit.ly/1hrSKue)
($1 = 1.3143 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)