THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Many women with a form of early stage breast cancer may be receiving treatments, including radiation and mastectomy, that do not prolong their life, according to a study published on Thursday in the journal JAMA Oncology. (bit.ly/1HZnRCi)

** The "beta" testing phase is over and the Shomi video-streaming service, a joint venture of Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc , is now open to anyone with an Internet connection. (bit.ly/1HZodZA)

** As Ontario launches a round of public consultation on police carding, the province's largest police association is stepping up its defense of the controversial practice with a poll suggesting 40 percent of Ontarians support carding when provided with highly selective examples of the procedure. (bit.ly/1HZonA9)

** Irving Oil Ltd is shutting its massive East Coast refinery for two months to complete a major maintenance overhaul, weakening demand for crude in a market already struggling with severe oversupply. (bit.ly/1HZovjb)

NATIONAL POST

** Toronto-based electricity distribution and transmission utility Hydro One, currently owned by the government of Ontario, said on Thursday that Mayo Schmidt had been selected its chief executive. (bit.ly/1Jv0WG0)

** Regulatory review of the proposed C$5.4 billion ($4.13 billion) expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline from Alberta to the British Columbia is now entering the final stage as proponent Kinder Morgan Canada Inc submitted written final arguments to the National Energy Board on Thursday while oral final arguments will start in Calgary on Monday. (bit.ly/1Jv1w6Q) ($1 = C$1.30)