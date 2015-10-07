Oct 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Several foreign investors bought property in Canada in recent years while keeping the extent of their wealth out of view of the tax authorities and the courts, a Globe and Mail investigation has found. (bit.ly/1jNFK2P)

** Canada's Bombardier Inc and European plane maker Airbus Group held talks about "certain business opportunities," but both companies said the discussions have ended. (bit.ly/1jNFSj0)

** A flood of new vehicles being shipped to the United States and other foreign markets has reached such a crest that Nissan Canada Inc is warning its dealers that their franchises can be terminated if the cars the company delivers to them are exported out of Canada. (bit.ly/1jNHaKQ)

** Sixty-year-old Michael Gibbon left the house in Kitchener he lived in all of his life for his regular morning stroll and "walked into death," his distraught sister said - struck down by an arrow on a residential street in a bizarre incident that leaves police scouring for a fugitive bowman and a community fearful over what sparked the killing. (bit.ly/1jNHtFn)

** Canada's biggest cheese and yogurt makers look poised to profit from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, though even the companies say details are so scarce they simply don't know exactly what greater foreign market access will mean to their bottom lines. (bit.ly/1jNHFEA)

** A platform released on Monday by Liberal leader Justin Trudeau promises a series of measures to reverse Conservative initiatives that "steadily weakened our gun laws," while proposing a broad range of initiatives "to get handguns and assault weapons off our streets." (bit.ly/1jNIJbF)

** Mining tycoon Lukas Lundin has joined an effort to convince Fission Uranium Corp's skeptical retail shareholders that they should approve a friendly merger with Denison Mines Corp. The shareholder vote is scheduled for Oct. 14, and executives at both companies acknowledged on Tuesday they do not know which way Fission's investors will go. The vast majority of the stock is held by retail shareholders, some of whom are loudly resisting the deal with Denison, one of Lundin's companies. (bit.ly/1OlfQ3o)

** Suncor Energy Inc's blockbuster hostile takeover bid for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd is another sign the hard-hit energy sector has hit a "bumpy bottom," one of this Calgary's top commodity price forecasters said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1jNIkWA)

