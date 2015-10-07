Oct 7 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Several foreign investors bought property in Canada in
recent years while keeping the extent of their wealth out of
view of the tax authorities and the courts, a Globe and Mail
investigation has found. (bit.ly/1jNFK2P)
** Canada's Bombardier Inc and European plane
maker Airbus Group held talks about "certain business
opportunities," but both companies said the discussions have
ended. (bit.ly/1jNFSj0)
** A flood of new vehicles being shipped to the United
States and other foreign markets has reached such a crest that
Nissan Canada Inc is warning its dealers that their franchises
can be terminated if the cars the company delivers to them are
exported out of Canada. (bit.ly/1jNHaKQ)
NATIONAL POST
** Sixty-year-old Michael Gibbon left the house in Kitchener
he lived in all of his life for his regular morning stroll and
"walked into death," his distraught sister said - struck down by
an arrow on a residential street in a bizarre incident that
leaves police scouring for a fugitive bowman and a community
fearful over what sparked the killing. (bit.ly/1jNHtFn)
** Canada's biggest cheese and yogurt makers look poised to
profit from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, though even the
companies say details are so scarce they simply don't know
exactly what greater foreign market access will mean to their
bottom lines. (bit.ly/1jNHFEA)
** A platform released on Monday by Liberal leader Justin
Trudeau promises a series of measures to reverse Conservative
initiatives that "steadily weakened our gun laws," while
proposing a broad range of initiatives "to get handguns and
assault weapons off our streets." (bit.ly/1jNIJbF)
** Mining tycoon Lukas Lundin has joined an effort to
convince Fission Uranium Corp's skeptical retail
shareholders that they should approve a friendly merger with
Denison Mines Corp. The shareholder vote is scheduled
for Oct. 14, and executives at both companies acknowledged on
Tuesday they do not know which way Fission's investors will go.
The vast majority of the stock is held by retail shareholders,
some of whom are loudly resisting the deal with Denison, one of
Lundin's companies. (bit.ly/1OlfQ3o)
** Suncor Energy Inc's blockbuster hostile takeover
bid for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd is another sign the
hard-hit energy sector has hit a "bumpy bottom," one of this
Calgary's top commodity price forecasters said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1jNIkWA)
