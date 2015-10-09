Oct 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Sears Canada has come down to the wire in finding a new partner to operate its lucrative credit card operations. The retailer has been looking for a new financial services partner since last year when JPMorgan Chase said it wouldn't renew its 10-year agreement, which expires on Nov. 15. (bit.ly/1R29J1i)

** Bombardier Inc is hunting for financial and strategic partners to help fund its plane programs, but its founding family opposes any effort to diminish their control of the company, a well-placed source said. (bit.ly/1R29V0H)

** The Liberals have caught up to the New Democratic Party in Quebec as voters in the province increasingly see Justin Trudeau's team as the party most likely to defeat the Conservatives, according to the latest Leger poll. (bit.ly/1R2aJ5v)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian Oil Sands' response to Suncor Energy's $4.3 billion hostile bid comes at an awkward time for the country's securities regulators, who are proposing new takeover rules that mirror Canadian Oil Sands' new shareholder rights plan designed to fend off the takeover. (bit.ly/1R2aLdN)

** Bruce Flatt, the chief executive of Brookfield Asset Management, says regulations make it tough for companies to give investors all the information he feels they should have to make investment decisions. (bit.ly/1R2bsDP)

** With Justin Trudeau and Stephen Harper neck and neck entering the home stretch, one question now imposes itself: What kind of government is Canada likely to get if Trudeau becomes prime minister, assuming the Grits were to wind up in a position to implement most or all of their pledges?. (bit.ly/1R2byLF) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)