THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Sears Canada has come down to the wire in
finding a new partner to operate its lucrative credit card
operations. The retailer has been looking for a new financial
services partner since last year when JPMorgan Chase
said it wouldn't renew its 10-year agreement, which expires on
Nov. 15. (bit.ly/1R29J1i)
** Bombardier Inc is hunting for financial and
strategic partners to help fund its plane programs, but its
founding family opposes any effort to diminish their control of
the company, a well-placed source said. (bit.ly/1R29V0H)
** The Liberals have caught up to the New Democratic Party
in Quebec as voters in the province increasingly see Justin
Trudeau's team as the party most likely to defeat the
Conservatives, according to the latest Leger poll. (bit.ly/1R2aJ5v)
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian Oil Sands' response to Suncor Energy's
$4.3 billion hostile bid comes at an awkward time for
the country's securities regulators, who are proposing new
takeover rules that mirror Canadian Oil Sands' new shareholder
rights plan designed to fend off the takeover. (bit.ly/1R2aLdN)
** Bruce Flatt, the chief executive of Brookfield Asset
Management, says regulations make it tough for
companies to give investors all the information he feels they
should have to make investment decisions. (bit.ly/1R2bsDP)
** With Justin Trudeau and Stephen Harper neck and neck
entering the home stretch, one question now imposes itself: What
kind of government is Canada likely to get if Trudeau becomes
prime minister, assuming the Grits were to wind up in a position
to implement most or all of their pledges?. (bit.ly/1R2byLF)
