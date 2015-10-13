Oct 13 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Alberta's New Democratic Party government is offering no
guarantees that it will support expansions of an $8.5 billion
taxpayer-supported bitumen refinery, even as it seeks to create
jobs through oil-sands processing within the province. (bit.ly/1PcIyTX)
** Canada's big banks are taking a hard look at their
expenses in response to an uncertain economy, shifting consumer
preferences and rising competitive threats in what could be a
prolonged adjustment to a new era. (bit.ly/1jusZcX)
** With as much as $100 billion in nuclear contracts up for
grabs, Canada and South Africa have begun negotiating a nuclear
cooperation agreement. However Canada' main nuclear exporter,
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, has opted out despite
invitations from the South African government. (bit.ly/1juu0lj)
** Stephen Harper turned to props and sound effects to
attack front-runner Justin Trudeau on Monday as he stumped to
protect Conservative seats in the Kitchener-Waterloo region. (bit.ly/1jutVhy)
NATIONAL POST
** For Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's largest
wireless carrier, the mobile roaming plan it calls "Roam Like
Home" is turning some of its fervent haters into evangelists. (bit.ly/1juuhoy)
** It will take years before the benefits of the
Trans-Pacific Partnership, and its possible drawbacks, find
their way into the Canadian economy. One thing for sure is that
much of what Canada gained from the North American Free Trade
Agreement will be superseded by the new 12-nation Trans-Pacific
Partnership. (bit.ly/1juuB6y)
** For two years, it's been straining Canadian-Filipino
relations, prompting protests, petitions, stern-worded political
threats and even a demand for an official government inquiry. As
50 shipping containers full of Vancouver garbage continue to rot
in Philippine ports, officials in the Asian nation remain
adamant that Canada should "take back its waste". (bit.ly/1juvqfB)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)