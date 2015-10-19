Oct 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Observers outside Canada are ringing alarm bells over inflated house prices. Both Moody's Analytics and The Economist issued fresh warnings within days of each other, each citing swollen household debt. (bit.ly/1XeoVfL)

** Heavy concentration of Canadian oil exports to just a handful of U.S. refineries is the biggest risk facing the country's crude oil market each day, especially as depressed world prices drag on, Royal Bank of Canada says. (bit.ly/1NjYQHB)

** Voters are expected to show up in huge numbers on Monday after the longest campaign in modern Canadian history, in an election that appears to be turning on the appetite for change and on which opposition party would best answer that desire. (bit.ly/1LFCHUS)

NATIONAL POST

** Pilots at WestJet Airlines Ltd have given up on trying to form an independent union and have instead turned to a major international association for help. (bit.ly/1Rh34k1)

** Early in his career, former Ontario premier Ernie Eves won an election by just six votes and the nickname "Landslide Ernie" stuck with him, despite decades of electoral success that followed. The only person more annoyed by that narrow margin was his challenger who lost. (bit.ly/1Xer4s3)

** Should a new prime minister emerge on Monday night, he'll soon be entering a world of government perks: An address at 24 Sussex, use of the title "Right Honorable" for life, an armored Cadillac and use of a CC-150 Polaris decked out in fancy "Government of Canada" livery. (bit.ly/1PBwKKf) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)