** In a stunning political comeback propelled by a national desire for change, Justin Trudeau and the Liberals won a decisive majority on Monday night, bringing an end to the Stephen Harper era and a decade of Conservative rule. (bit.ly/1NS0G5u)

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, the target of two U.S. federal investigations over drug pricing and other issues, is making changes to its strategy as it prepares for a lower price-hike environment amid the controversy over industry practices. (bit.ly/1GfLVHm)

** Bombardier Inc's founding family now has more of its wealth tied to legacy snowmobile company BRP Inc than to the global plane and train manufacturer, a curious situation caused by Bombardier's spectacular stock collapse this year. (bit.ly/1MRoDbU)

** Canadian Oil Sands Ltd's Chief Executive Ryan Kubik said on Monday that his board would fight the sale of the company at what it called "firesale prices" and he accused Suncor Energy Inc of taking advantage of insider information to present an "opportunistic and exploitive" bid.(bit.ly/1NSbGQk)

** Hudson's Bay Co spent years reviving its reputation as a fashion-forward destination for shoes and home goods, and now the oldest company in the country wants to highlight an equally important marketing angle to consumers and Canadians: its rugged, snow-encrusted history. (bit.ly/1NSbPDF)

** We're not going to have Stephen Harper to kick around anymore. The Conservative leader has asked his party's national council to reach out to the new parliamentary caucus to appoint an interim leader and implement a leadership contest. (bit.ly/1NSbUXL)