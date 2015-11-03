Nov 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** TransCanada Corp said it has asked the U.S. State Department to suspend the review of its $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline while it seeks clearance from regulators in Nebraska. (bit.ly/1Na8o5A)

** The incoming Trudeau government, already facing a tough decision on whether to offer a $1 billion bailout to Bombardier Inc, says it's standing by a different political pledge that will end up hurting the Montreal aircraft maker and its troubled C Series plane. (bit.ly/1SkUTEC)

** Royal Bank of Canada has completed its $5 billion acquisition of Los Angeles-based City National Corp, setting into motion RBC's ambitious strategy for building a much larger presence in the United States and Britain. (bit.ly/1l5NsWC)

NATIONAL POST

** Moody's Investors Service has put Bank of Nova Scotia's longterm debt ratings under review for possible downgrade. The ratings agency cited significant measures taken by Canada's third-largest bank to increase its profitability over the past couple of years, which signal a "fundamental shift" in the bank's risk appetite. (bit.ly/1Q3b2jw)

** Despite a $1 billion cash infusion from the Quebec government, Bombardier Inc is still walking a liquidity "tightrope" and may need a second bailout soon, says Scotiabank. (bit.ly/1RN9448)