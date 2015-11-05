Nov 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Seeking an end to solitary confinement for juvenile criminals, lawyers filed a class-action lawsuit on Wednesday against the Ontario government, saying the practice is always cruel and harmful.

The $125-million lawsuit is the latest in a growing legal fight against the practice of segregation in Canada. (bit.ly/1Sr80nE)

** As the sale process for Allstream continues, Manitoba Telecom Services Inc's CEO is also shaking up the company's provincial communications business by trimming its work force and investing in a customer-service overhaul. (bit.ly/1iES0Sd)

** A group of 45 brokers suspended by Home Capital Group Inc for alleged mortgage fraud generated nearly $2 billion worth of outstanding mortgages for the lender, twice as much as executives originally estimated, the company revealed on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1NQQK9E)

NATIONAL POST

** BCE Inc announced late on Wednesday that Bell has become Canada's largest television provider, clocking more than 2.7 million total subscribers in its third quarter, at a time when more consumers of media are streaming or downloading video content on the Internet rather than watching the old-fashioned way. (bit.ly/1RX5PXW)

** Kraft Heinz Co is closing a plant in southwestern Ontario and six others in the United States over the next two years as part of a downsizing that will eliminate 2,600 jobs, the newly merged food company announced on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1Pb8Ia3)

** Despite posting record profits, WestJet Airlines Ltd says it is eliminating free checked bags on all economy fare flights to Europe and sun destinations starting early in the new year.

The Calgary-based airline announced on Tuesday that a C$25($19) baggage fee will apply to new economy bookings for flights as of Jan. 6. (bit.ly/1GLt2Mw) (1 US dollar = 1.32 Canadian dollar) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)