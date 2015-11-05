Nov 5 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Seeking an end to solitary confinement for juvenile
criminals, lawyers filed a class-action lawsuit on Wednesday
against the Ontario government, saying the practice is always
cruel and harmful.
The $125-million lawsuit is the latest in a growing legal
fight against the practice of segregation in Canada. (bit.ly/1Sr80nE)
** As the sale process for Allstream continues, Manitoba
Telecom Services Inc's CEO is also shaking up the
company's provincial communications business by trimming its
work force and investing in a customer-service overhaul. (bit.ly/1iES0Sd)
** A group of 45 brokers suspended by Home Capital Group Inc
for alleged mortgage fraud generated nearly $2 billion
worth of outstanding mortgages for the lender, twice as much as
executives originally estimated, the company revealed on
Wednesday. (bit.ly/1NQQK9E)
NATIONAL POST
** BCE Inc announced late on Wednesday that Bell
has become Canada's largest television provider, clocking more
than 2.7 million total subscribers in its third quarter, at a
time when more consumers of media are streaming or downloading
video content on the Internet rather than watching the
old-fashioned way. (bit.ly/1RX5PXW)
** Kraft Heinz Co is closing a plant in southwestern
Ontario and six others in the United States over the next two
years as part of a downsizing that will eliminate 2,600 jobs,
the newly merged food company announced on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1Pb8Ia3)
** Despite posting record profits, WestJet Airlines Ltd
says it is eliminating free checked bags on all economy
fare flights to Europe and sun destinations starting early in
the new year.
The Calgary-based airline announced on Tuesday that a
C$25($19) baggage fee will apply to new economy bookings for
flights as of Jan. 6. (bit.ly/1GLt2Mw)
(1 US dollar = 1.32 Canadian dollar)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)